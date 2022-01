12 - Number of years in Alex Ovechkin’s time as captain (and counting), making him the longest-tenured captain in franchise history - a title previously held by Rod Langway, who wore the “C” from the start of the 1982-83 season until his retirement at the end of the 1992-93 season.

Ovechkin was named the 14th captain in team history on this day back in 2010:

Happy anniversary, big guy!