Monday Caps Clips: Overtime Oh-No

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other musings from last night’s OT loss to the New Jersey Devils from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Jensen/Dowd, Wilson/Sheary), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S, and SB Nation pals All About The Jersey.
- A look at how the Caps fared in last week’s two games. [Peerless]
- The Washington Capitals re-assigned Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears yesterday. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The Hershey Bears don’t seem to have a problem with overtime, as they won their game against the Bridgeport Islanders yesterday in OT. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps should certainly leave some things back in 2021 (we’re looking at you, power play woes), but there are also things they should bring with them. [S+S]
- The Capitals launched a Fort Dupont Cannons merchandise shop yesterday, with proceeds benefitting the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club and the Capital Impact Fund. [Caps]
- See how December 2021 went for prospects in the Washington organization. [NoVa Caps]
- Peter Laviolette has worked wonders with this team this season, and some folks think he deserves Jack Adams Award buzz. [TFP]
- Finally, happy 53rd birthday to Steve Poapst and happy 48th birthday to Stefan Ustorf!
