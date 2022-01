1 - Number of assists needed for Alex Ovechkin to pass former defenseman Sergei Zubov - who will see his jersey retired by the Stars ahead of tonight’s game in Dallas - for third-most all-time among Russian players.

Ovechkin and Zubov are currently tied with 619 assists apiece. Only Evgeni Malkin (686) and Sergei Fedorov (696) have more helpers in their career among Russian-born players.