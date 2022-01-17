 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Caps Clips: Second Period Woes

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps have a costly second period against the Canucks yesterday, more COVID protocol moves, prospect rankings and more.

By Alex Ervin
Vancouver Canucks v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

