Monday Caps Clips: Second Period Woes

- Recaps and other assorted musings from yesterday’s loss to the Vancouver Canucks from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Ovechkin/Backstrom, Orlov/Hagelin), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and SB Nation pals Nucks Misconduct.
- A look at the week that was. [Peerless]
- Former Washington Capitals head coach Bruce Boudreau likened Alex Ovechkin to a certain MCU hero in his chase of Gretzky’s record. [WHN]
- Some Caps COVID protocol news from yesterday: Dmitry Orlov and Carl Hagelin out, John Carlson in. [WHN, Sportsnet, RMNB]
- The Hershey Bears lost their game to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins yesterday, despite another goal from Shane Gersich. [NoVa Caps]
- See where the Capitals fall in this year’s NHL prospect rankings from The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler. [Athletic ($)]
- In celebration of #CapsKidsDay yesterday, the Caps posted some excellent portraits of Caps players drawn by their kids. [NHL]
- Finally, happy 30th birthday to Stanislav Galiev!
