.706 - The Capitals’ points percentage with three days between games over the last five seasons, their best rate over that span. That’s also the fifth-best points percentage of any team since 2016.

The Caps have played 17 times after a three-day break since 2016-17, with an overall record of 11-4-2. They’ll look to make it 12-4-2 when they host the Penguins Friday night.