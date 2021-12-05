Sunday Caps Clips: 7. 5. 0.

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin/Oshie, Protas/Irwin, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Dispatch, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and the Cannon.
- And that’s 750, babes. [NHL]
- The Caps took a lead into the third period... and HELD it. Mazel tov! (But like we’ve said, a few blips on the radar were nothing to panic about.) [NBCSW]
- So now it’s Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk who are sidelined in COVID-19 protocol. Cool cool coolcoolcool. [NBCSW]
- Alex Ovechkin is ageless - gray hair and all. [WaPo]
- Martin Fehervary has had some obstacles to fight through, but perseverance has been a large part of why he’s playing such a big role for the Caps now. [NoVa Caps]
- Has Ilya Samsonov taken his opportunity and run with it? [S&S]
- Finally, happy 35th birthday to Julien Brouillette, and happy 27th to Tyler Lewington.
