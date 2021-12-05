 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Caps Clips: 7. 5. 0.

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ovechkin, history, etc.

By Becca H
Columbus Blue Jackets v Washington Capitals

  • The Caps took a lead into the third period... and HELD it. Mazel tov! (But like we’ve said, a few blips on the radar were nothing to panic about.) [NBCSW]
  • So now it’s Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk who are sidelined in COVID-19 protocol. Cool cool coolcoolcool. [NBCSW]
  • Alex Ovechkin is ageless - gray hair and all. [WaPo]
  • Martin Fehervary has had some obstacles to fight through, but perseverance has been a large part of why he’s playing such a big role for the Caps now. [NoVa Caps]
  • Has Ilya Samsonov taken his opportunity and run with it? [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 35th birthday to Julien Brouillette, and happy 27th to Tyler Lewington.

