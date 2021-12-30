The Noon Number: Four the Hard Way

16 - Number of times a defenseman has scored four or more points in a game without a power-play point since 2005-06, including John Carlson’s outburst last night against the Predators. It’s the first time it has happened this season, and was just the second time any Caps defenseman has achieved that feat in franchise history (with Scott Stevens’ four even-strength assists against Quebec back in 1985 the only other occurrence).

Carlson’s four-point outing was the second of his career, just over seven months after the first of his career - a four-point night against the Flyers back in April. He’s one of 14 Caps’ blueliners to post four points in a game dating back to the team’s inaugural season (and the first in just over a decade, since Dennis Wideman did it in December of 2011 against the Maple Leafs), and one of just seven of those to do it at least twice as a Capital.