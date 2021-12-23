Thursday Caps Clips: Olympic Dreams Dashed

Your savory breakfast links:
- Due to the number of postponed games that will need rescheduling, NHL players are no longer able to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. [NHL, WaPo ($), ESPN, Athletic ($), WHN+ ($), AP]
- MSE will require proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for entrance to Capital One Arena beginning January 15, in compliance with Mayor Bowser’s citywide vaccine requirement. [MSE, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Alex Ovechkin needs 143 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky’s record, and the Great One has “no doubt” Ovi will make it happen. [NYT]
- Despite his injury setback, UND hockey has high hopes for Caps’ 2021 third-round draft pick Brent Johnson. [Grand Forks Herald]
- Where do the Washington Capitals fall in the latest power rankings? [NHL]
- Coach Laviolette: early Jack Adams Award favorite. [NHL]
- What will Olympic rosters look like this year without NHL players? [ESPN]
- Finally, happy 38th birthday to Chris Conner, happy 39th birthday to Shaone Morrisonn, and a big happy birthday to TJ Oshie, who turns 35 today! We hope you get as many donuts as you want!
Loading comments...