Breaking: Caps-Flyers Postponed

With Nickas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie already in the League’s COVID-19 protocols, and Justin Schultz and Daniel Sprong pulled off of the ice at this morning’s skate to be retested (after testing positive), the League has gone ahead and sent the Caps and Flyers into the holiday break early:

This is the first of two - and hopefully only two - Caps games that will have to be rescheduled, as their tilt with the Islanders on Thursday had already been postponed.