Monday Caps Clips: A Royal Pain

- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Snively/McMichael, Hathaway/Schultz, recap), NHL, AP, Reuters, WaPo, NBCSW (and again), LA Times, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- The highlight of the game was definitely the debut of local kid Joe Snively, who picked up his first NHL point in the loss. [NBCSW]
- The lowlight, as has been the case on many a night this season... the power play. Man. [NBCSW]
- Lots of updates, including news of Snively’s recall, after yesterday’s pregame skate. [Caps (and again), video (Laviolette, Snively, van Riemsdyk, Rinkside Update/Sprong)]
- Why the recall? That would be because T.J. Oshie, who just cannot catch a break, was headed into COVID protocol (later to be joined by Michael Sgarbossa). [NHL, Sportsnet]
- And yet the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to keep the season rolling, although they have decided to postpone cross-border games until at least after the new year. [NHL]
- The Caps’ goaltending situation is complicated, and changes depending on the situation. [NoVa Caps]
- Taking a look at the week that was. [Peerless, All About the Jersey]
- COVID is hitting all of the sports leagues hard - and the shorthanded Washington Football Team has called in former Caps trainer Greg Smith to fill out their staff. [@NickiJhabvala]
- Finally, happy 31st birthday to Alexander Urbom, and happy 71st to Bill Clement!
