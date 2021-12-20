 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Caps Clips: A Royal Pain

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The shorthanded Caps can’t handle the man advantage and fall to the Kings, two more hit the COVID protocol list and more.

By Becca H
Los Angeles Kings v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The lowlight, as has been the case on many a night this season... the power play. Man. [NBCSW]
  • Lots of updates, including news of Snively’s recall, after yesterday’s pregame skate. [Caps (and again), video (Laviolette, Snively, van Riemsdyk, Rinkside Update/Sprong)]
  • Why the recall? That would be because T.J. Oshie, who just cannot catch a break, was headed into COVID protocol (later to be joined by Michael Sgarbossa). [NHL, Sportsnet]
  • And yet the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to keep the season rolling, although they have decided to postpone cross-border games until at least after the new year. [NHL]
  • The Caps’ goaltending situation is complicated, and changes depending on the situation. [NoVa Caps]
  • Taking a look at the week that was. [Peerless, All About the Jersey]
  • COVID is hitting all of the sports leagues hard - and the shorthanded Washington Football Team has called in former Caps trainer Greg Smith to fill out their staff. [@NickiJhabvala]
  • Finally, happy 31st birthday to Alexander Urbom, and happy 71st to Bill Clement!

