The Noon Number: Starts and Stops

2 - The length of the longest winning streak for the Capitals against the Penguins over the last five+ seasons (going back to the start of 2016-17, including the playoffs). In fact, to find the last time the Caps won as many as three straight against the Penguins you have to go back to the 2014-15 season, when they won the first three of the season set.

It’s been a little while since their last two-game streak against the Pens, as well, going back to the end of February/beginning of March 2020.

That’s not to say they’ve been on the wrong end of a lengthy winning streak for Pittsburgh, of course - neither team has been able to string together more than three wins at a time (and the Penguins often needing extra time to do so in recent years).

The Caps, coming off a series-opening win last month, will look to start shaking off that trend when they host the Pens tonight at Capital One.