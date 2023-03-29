 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Capitals vs. Islanders Recap: Isles Capture Shootout Win

Washington loses to the New York Islanders 2 to 1 in a shootout

By Geoff Thompson
/ new
NHL: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In a late season Metropolitan Division matchup in Washington, DC the Islanders downed the Capitals 2 to 1.

Here’s Wednesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Alex Ovechkin’s hit on Adam Pelech.

Minus: Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s minor penalty.

More notes on the game:

  • A scoreless first period saw Washington outshoot their guests 7 to 3.
  • That lack of action would end up hurting Darcy Kuemper and the Capitals. Four minutes into the second period Pierre Engvall took a shot that glanced off Kuemper’s right hip and in.
  • Conor Sheary responded for the Capitals minutes later. After finding the puck in the slot Sheary spun around with a backhand shot that beat Ilya Sorokin on his blocker side.
  • Washington won the shot battle in the second frame as well (10 to 7).
  • That shot advantage turned around abruptly in the third period. Through ten minutes of play New York generated the first nine shots of the final frame.
  • Despite several chances for both clubs the team’s ended sixty minutes of play with the score tied at one.
  • An extra five minutes did not determine a winner. In the shootout it was Kyle Palmieri tallying the game winning goal for New York.
  • Kuemper played in his 350th career contest (and 51st with Washington).

Loading comments...