Capitals vs. Islanders Recap: Isles Capture Shootout Win

In a late season Metropolitan Division matchup in Washington, DC the Islanders downed the Capitals 2 to 1.
Here’s Wednesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Alex Ovechkin’s hit on Adam Pelech.
Minus: Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s minor penalty.
More notes on the game:
- A scoreless first period saw Washington outshoot their guests 7 to 3.
- That lack of action would end up hurting Darcy Kuemper and the Capitals. Four minutes into the second period Pierre Engvall took a shot that glanced off Kuemper’s right hip and in.
- Conor Sheary responded for the Capitals minutes later. After finding the puck in the slot Sheary spun around with a backhand shot that beat Ilya Sorokin on his blocker side.
- Washington won the shot battle in the second frame as well (10 to 7).
- That shot advantage turned around abruptly in the third period. Through ten minutes of play New York generated the first nine shots of the final frame.
- Despite several chances for both clubs the team’s ended sixty minutes of play with the score tied at one.
- An extra five minutes did not determine a winner. In the shootout it was Kyle Palmieri tallying the game winning goal for New York.
- Kuemper played in his 350th career contest (and 51st with Washington).
