 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Recap: Ovechkin’s Historic 40th is the High of Low Lousy Loss

Alex Ovechkin’s 40th of the season moves him past a Wayne Gretzky record in Washington’s 7 to 6 loss to Columbus

By Geoff Thompson
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On a night dedicated to Alex Ovechkin goals Washington’s offense failed to keep pace with Columbus in a wild 7 to 6 loss on home ice.

Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season. He is the first player in NHL history to record thirteen (!) forty goal seasons.

Minus: Losing two separate two goal leads on home ice.

More notes on the game:

  • Ovechkin made league history just five minutes into the first period. Skating into the slot Ovechkin’s pass across the crease deflected off a Blue Jackets skater before bouncing over the goal line.
  • T.J. Oshie tallied next by deflecting a Martin Fehervary shot pass into the top half of the net. Strong work from Sonny Milano below the goal line created the scoring play.
  • Conor Sheary was Washington’s third, whipping a loose puck past Columbus goaltender Daniil Tarasov for his 13th goal of the season.
  • Eric Robinson responded for the Blue Jackets 45 seconds later, drawing the visitors back into the contest.
  • Six minutes into the second period Adam Boqvist reduced Washington’s lead further. Boqvist’s stellar snipe whistled past Charlie Lindgren’s left ear and into the twine.
  • Nicklas Backstrom and Milano scored next, connecting after a pair of late passes across the crease. Backstrom returned Milano’s dish at the last second, allowing the latter to beat Tarasov with ease.
  • Jack Roslovic responded for the Blue Jackets before Nick Jensen completed the back and forth frame’s scoring at 39:52.
  • Boqvist netted his second goal of the evening early in the third period, hushing Capital One Arena.
  • Emil Bemstrom then tied it for Columbus just two minutes later. Patrik Laine put the puck on a tee for Bemstrom and he ripped a one touched shot past Lindgren.
  • But with less than five minutes to play Jensen skated around Erik Gudbranson and knifed a backhanded shot up and over Tarasov’s short side. Lindgren picked up the primary assist on the play, his first career NHL point.
  • With 47 seconds left on the clock Boone Jenner netted the game’s equalizer. Roslovic completed the comeback with the overtime winner at 62:43.

Loading comments...