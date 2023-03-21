Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Recap: Ovechkin’s Historic 40th is the High of Low Lousy Loss

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
On a night dedicated to Alex Ovechkin goals Washington’s offense failed to keep pace with Columbus in a wild 7 to 6 loss on home ice.
Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season. He is the first player in NHL history to record thirteen (!) forty goal seasons.
Minus: Losing two separate two goal leads on home ice.
More notes on the game:
- Ovechkin made league history just five minutes into the first period. Skating into the slot Ovechkin’s pass across the crease deflected off a Blue Jackets skater before bouncing over the goal line.
- T.J. Oshie tallied next by deflecting a Martin Fehervary shot pass into the top half of the net. Strong work from Sonny Milano below the goal line created the scoring play.
- Conor Sheary was Washington’s third, whipping a loose puck past Columbus goaltender Daniil Tarasov for his 13th goal of the season.
- Eric Robinson responded for the Blue Jackets 45 seconds later, drawing the visitors back into the contest.
- Six minutes into the second period Adam Boqvist reduced Washington’s lead further. Boqvist’s stellar snipe whistled past Charlie Lindgren’s left ear and into the twine.
- Nicklas Backstrom and Milano scored next, connecting after a pair of late passes across the crease. Backstrom returned Milano’s dish at the last second, allowing the latter to beat Tarasov with ease.
- Jack Roslovic responded for the Blue Jackets before Nick Jensen completed the back and forth frame’s scoring at 39:52.
- Boqvist netted his second goal of the evening early in the third period, hushing Capital One Arena.
- Emil Bemstrom then tied it for Columbus just two minutes later. Patrik Laine put the puck on a tee for Bemstrom and he ripped a one touched shot past Lindgren.
- But with less than five minutes to play Jensen skated around Erik Gudbranson and knifed a backhanded shot up and over Tarasov’s short side. Lindgren picked up the primary assist on the play, his first career NHL point.
- With 47 seconds left on the clock Boone Jenner netted the game’s equalizer. Roslovic completed the comeback with the overtime winner at 62:43.
