Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Recap: Ovechkin’s Historic 40th is the High of Low Lousy Loss

On a night dedicated to Alex Ovechkin goals Washington’s offense failed to keep pace with Columbus in a wild 7 to 6 loss on home ice.

Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season. He is the first player in NHL history to record thirteen (!) forty goal seasons.

Minus: Losing two separate two goal leads on home ice.

More notes on the game: