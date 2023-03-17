Capitals vs. Blues Recap: Washington’s Wild Card Wishes Wither with Regulation Loss

In a battle of recent Stanley Cup Champions now in the Wild Card Chase the St. Louis Blues downed the Capitals 5 to 2 in D.C.

Here’s Friday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: The Blues gain two standings points, climbing closer to Washington in the 2023 Draft Lottery (May 8th).

Minus: Four consecutive goals against.

More notes on the game:

Less than two minutes into the contest St. Louis found the lead. A nice passing play lead to a Sammy Blais tap in goal at the backside of the net.

Washington outshot the Blues through the first twenty minutes but their offense could not solve rookie netminder Joel Hofer.

Early in the second period Jordan Kyrou extended the lead to two. Wide open and on a breakaway Kyrou zipped his shot past Darcy Kuemper’s glove side.

At the game’s midway point Kasperi Kapanen scored by slamming home his slap shot, ringing the puck off the far post on its way in.

The Blues tacked on their third goal of the frame at 34:36 with Blais’ second of the evening.

Five minutes into the third period Martin Fehervary brought Capital One Arena to life with his sixth goal of the season.

The primary assist was Alexander Alexeyev’s. Skating down the wall with speed Alexeyev found Fehervary all the way across the slot for a backdoor tally.

At 57:14 Nicklas Backstrom netted a power play goal. 67 seconds later Brayden Schenn’s empty net goal completed the contest’s scoring.

Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin, and Trevor van Riemsdyk were all -3, Washington’s lowest marks.

Kuemper turned aside 17 shots (.810 S%).

Onward.

