 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Capitals vs. Blues Recap: Washington’s Wild Card Wishes Wither with Regulation Loss

Washington’s 5 to 2 loss to the Blues drops their playoff berth probability below 5%

By Geoff Thompson
/ new
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In a battle of recent Stanley Cup Champions now in the Wild Card Chase the St. Louis Blues downed the Capitals 5 to 2 in D.C.

Here’s Friday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: The Blues gain two standings points, climbing closer to Washington in the 2023 Draft Lottery (May 8th).

Minus: Four consecutive goals against.

More notes on the game:

  • Less than two minutes into the contest St. Louis found the lead. A nice passing play lead to a Sammy Blais tap in goal at the backside of the net.
  • Washington outshot the Blues through the first twenty minutes but their offense could not solve rookie netminder Joel Hofer.
  • Early in the second period Jordan Kyrou extended the lead to two. Wide open and on a breakaway Kyrou zipped his shot past Darcy Kuemper’s glove side.
  • At the game’s midway point Kasperi Kapanen scored by slamming home his slap shot, ringing the puck off the far post on its way in.
  • The Blues tacked on their third goal of the frame at 34:36 with Blais’ second of the evening.
  • Five minutes into the third period Martin Fehervary brought Capital One Arena to life with his sixth goal of the season.
  • The primary assist was Alexander Alexeyev’s. Skating down the wall with speed Alexeyev found Fehervary all the way across the slot for a backdoor tally.
  • At 57:14 Nicklas Backstrom netted a power play goal. 67 seconds later Brayden Schenn’s empty net goal completed the contest’s scoring.
  • Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin, and Trevor van Riemsdyk were all -3, Washington’s lowest marks.
  • Kuemper turned aside 17 shots (.810 S%).

Onward.

Enjoying the site? Consider supporting us as we head out on our own!

Loading comments...