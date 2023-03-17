Capitals vs. Blues Recap: Washington’s Wild Card Wishes Wither with Regulation Loss

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In a battle of recent Stanley Cup Champions now in the Wild Card Chase the St. Louis Blues downed the Capitals 5 to 2 in D.C.
Here’s Friday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: The Blues gain two standings points, climbing closer to Washington in the 2023 Draft Lottery (May 8th).
Minus: Four consecutive goals against.
More notes on the game:
- Less than two minutes into the contest St. Louis found the lead. A nice passing play lead to a Sammy Blais tap in goal at the backside of the net.
- Washington outshot the Blues through the first twenty minutes but their offense could not solve rookie netminder Joel Hofer.
- Early in the second period Jordan Kyrou extended the lead to two. Wide open and on a breakaway Kyrou zipped his shot past Darcy Kuemper’s glove side.
- At the game’s midway point Kasperi Kapanen scored by slamming home his slap shot, ringing the puck off the far post on its way in.
- The Blues tacked on their third goal of the frame at 34:36 with Blais’ second of the evening.
- Five minutes into the third period Martin Fehervary brought Capital One Arena to life with his sixth goal of the season.
- The primary assist was Alexander Alexeyev’s. Skating down the wall with speed Alexeyev found Fehervary all the way across the slot for a backdoor tally.
- At 57:14 Nicklas Backstrom netted a power play goal. 67 seconds later Brayden Schenn’s empty net goal completed the contest’s scoring.
- Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin, and Trevor van Riemsdyk were all -3, Washington’s lowest marks.
- Kuemper turned aside 17 shots (.810 S%).
Onward.
