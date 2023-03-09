Capitals vs. Devils Recap: New Jersey Just a Schmid Better

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
New Jersey came to Washington and downed the home team 3 to 2. The Capitals sit six points behind
Here’s Thursday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Rasmus Sandin skated an unbelievable and impressive 29:58 - by far the most of anyone in the game.
Minus: Gifting New Jersey power play opportunities until they score.
More notes on the game:
- New Jersey was fast and dangerous in the first period, outshooting the Capitals 9 to 7. Darcy Kuemper had to be excellent several times.
- But Washington struck with their final shot of the frame. Trevor van Riemsdyk’s wrister from the slot deflected off a Devils defenseman and coasted through goaltender Akira Schmid’s legs.
- Midway through the second New Jersey finally cashed in with the man advantage. Erik Haula’s pass from the goal line bounced off of Alexander Alexeyev and behind a surprised Kuemper.
- The Devils’ next chance was finished by Dawson Mercer at the top of the crease. He stuffed a lazy rebound between the goal posts for a New Jersey lead at 27:32.
- Two minutes later, however, Dylan Strome tied it. Sneaking around behind Schmid Strome pounced on a loose puck and shoveled it into the net.
- New Jersey dominated play early in the third period and forced Kuemper to make several more sharp saves.
- 60 minutes came to a close with the teams still tied at two. Five minutes of overtime did not provide a winner either.
- In the shootout it was Timo Meier tallying the winner in the fourth round.
