 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Capitals vs. Devils Recap: New Jersey Just a Schmid Better

Akira Schmid was perfect in the shootout, denying all four Capitals skaters

By Geoff Thompson
/ new
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New Jersey came to Washington and downed the home team 3 to 2. The Capitals sit six points behind

Here’s Thursday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Rasmus Sandin skated an unbelievable and impressive 29:58 - by far the most of anyone in the game.

Minus: Gifting New Jersey power play opportunities until they score.

More notes on the game:

  • New Jersey was fast and dangerous in the first period, outshooting the Capitals 9 to 7. Darcy Kuemper had to be excellent several times.
  • But Washington struck with their final shot of the frame. Trevor van Riemsdyk’s wrister from the slot deflected off a Devils defenseman and coasted through goaltender Akira Schmid’s legs.
  • Midway through the second New Jersey finally cashed in with the man advantage. Erik Haula’s pass from the goal line bounced off of Alexander Alexeyev and behind a surprised Kuemper.
  • The Devils’ next chance was finished by Dawson Mercer at the top of the crease. He stuffed a lazy rebound between the goal posts for a New Jersey lead at 27:32.
  • Two minutes later, however, Dylan Strome tied it. Sneaking around behind Schmid Strome pounced on a loose puck and shoveled it into the net.
  • New Jersey dominated play early in the third period and forced Kuemper to make several more sharp saves.
  • 60 minutes came to a close with the teams still tied at two. Five minutes of overtime did not provide a winner either.
  • In the shootout it was Timo Meier tallying the winner in the fourth round.

Loading comments...