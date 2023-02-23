Capitals vs. Ducks Recap: Cellar Dwellers Down Sellers

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
A pregame trade between the Capitals and Bruins was the biggest highlight of the day as Anaheim defeated the Capitals 4 to 2.
Here’s Thursday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Alex Ovechkin made his return to the Capitals lineup.
Minus: Six straight regulation defeats.
More notes on the game:
- Midway through the first period and T.J. Oshie staked Washington to a lead. In the slot on the power play Oshie deflected Erik Gustafsson’s shot around and behind Anaheim goaltender John Gibson.
- Through twenty minutes the Ducks were thoroughly outshot by their hosts 12 to 6.
- Despite the good start the next goal belonged to the Ducks. Isac Lundestrom skated in on a partial breakaway and beat Charlie Lindgren with a deke and backhand shot.
- Nick Jensen (mic’d up for the night) responded for Washington less than two minutes later. Swiftly skating around the outside of the offensive zone Jensen cut to the crease and roofed his shot.
- 44 seconds later Troy Terry tied it for Anaheim. Crashing the net for loose change Terry stuffed the puck into the net after an extended scramble.
- Dylan McIlrath dropped the gloves with Sam Carrick and earned an extra minor penalty. His teammates bailed him out, keeping the score tied at two entering the final frame.
- Early in the third and Jakob Silfverberg got Anaheim their first lead. On a two against one alongside Max Comtois Silfverberg went wide and ripped a shot right through Lindgren.
- Washington’s offense pressed, putting up 16 third period shots against Gibson, but none hit their mark.
- With 91 seconds left Derek Grant provided Anaheim’s margin of victory with his third goal of the season.
Loading comments...