Capitals vs. Red Wings Recap: Wings’ W Wounds Washington’s Playoff Wishes

With Washington rapidly falling out of playoff contention the Capitals hosted the Red Wings with a chance to right the ship. Despite the importance the Capitals disappointed on home ice, falling 3 to 1 in sixty minutes.

Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Jakub Vrána returned to Washington healthy and faced off against his former club for the first time in his career.

Minus: An absolute dearth of offense from the Capitals.

More notes on the game: