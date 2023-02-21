Capitals vs. Red Wings Recap: Wings’ W Wounds Washington’s Playoff Wishes

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
With Washington rapidly falling out of playoff contention the Capitals hosted the Red Wings with a chance to right the ship. Despite the importance the Capitals disappointed on home ice, falling 3 to 1 in sixty minutes.
Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Jakub Vrána returned to Washington healthy and faced off against his former club for the first time in his career.
Minus: An absolute dearth of offense from the Capitals.
More notes on the game:
- Nic Dowd returned to the lineup after a 12 game injury absence.
- Midway through the first period Robert Hagg gave the Red Wings the lead with his first goal of the season (ugh).
- A few minutes later Dylan Larkin was whistled for a penalty that ended his evening. Larkin’s dangerous high stick to T.J. Oshie’s face warranted the penalty and earned Washington a five minute man advantage.
- Unfortunately for the fans at Capital One Arena the Capitals yielded a quick shorthanded goal to Detroit. Streaking down the ice with speed Pius Suter ripped a high and hard shot into the net for a two goal Red Wings lead.
- Tom Wilson then tallied for Washington, resolving some of the shorthanded goal’s shame. Wilson’s deflection in the slot was set up by an excellent Erik Gustafsson shot pass from the point.
- Despite a lack of scoring the Red Wings controlled play through the second period, outshooting their hosts 13 to 6.
- Anthony Mantha left the contest halfway through after an injury to his upper body. His TOI was just 8:18.
- Suter extended Detroit’s lead to two with his second goal of the night. A rushed and failed breakout from the Capitals’ defensive zone directly led to Suter’s successful shot.
- The Capitals shot the puck more in the third period but it wasn’t much more than lip service to those in attendance.
- The loss is Washington’s fifth straight (zero standing points accrued).
