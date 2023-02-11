Capitals vs. Bruins Recap: Caps Beat the Boston Beast

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In Washington’s return to gameplay for the first time in ten days the Capitals upset the Bruins in Boston 2 to 1.
Here’s Saturday afternoon’s Plus/Minus:
- Plus: Garnet Hathaway’s second period goal was his second in as many games.
Minus: Martin Fehérváry’s minor penalty at 59:35
More notes on the game:
- This contest had five minor penalties in its first six minutes, including a trio of Bruins calls that lead to a two man advantage for Washington.
- After some good possession in the offensive zone Nicklas Backstrom put the Capitals ahead by one. With space available Backstrom parked himself in the slot, pounced on a rebound, and put the puck into a wide open net behind Jeremy Swayman.
- Midway through the second frame Darcy Kuemper stood up tall against Brad Marchand. Taking the puck to the crease twice Kuemper turned aside both opportunities with a combination of size of positioning.
- Minutes later Hathaway extended Washington’s lead to two. Stepping in from the blue line Hathaway’s rising shot snuck over Swayman’s glove and under the crossbar for his ninth goal of the season.
- At 36:34 Nick Foligno finally solved Kuemper. Fishing a push from beneath the goal line the Bruins forward quickly put it up and over Washington’s goalie to bring TD Garden back to life.
- A back-and-forth third period had tense moments for both teams but neither could strike. With Boston’s goalie pulled and Fehérváry in the penalty box Kuemper and company held their ground for the win.
- Kuemper turned aside 27 shots (.964 S%) to earn the victory.
