Capitals vs. Golden Knights Recap: In Vegas the House Wins With Ease

In Washington’s fifth regular season game in Las Vegas the Capitals remaining winless (0-4-1), falling to their hosts 6 to 2.

Here’s Sunday morning’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: T.J. Oshie’s late second period goal that kept the Capitals from disintegrating.

Minus: Alex Ovechkin was held out of the lineup due to a lower body injury (day-to-day).

More notes on the game:

Alec Martinez started the game’s scoring two minutes into the contest. Martinez found and tapped a Chandler Stephenson rebound past a spinning Darcy Kuemper.

Five minutes after that and Nicolas Roy extended Vegas’ lead. Skating in on a two on one with Jonathan Marchessault Roy went wide, got the puck, and put his shot up and in.

Early in the second period Michael Amadio put the Golden Knights ahead by three. Stephenson picked up his second assist of the evening on the scoring play.

Byron Froese’s first of the season for Vegas at 32:04 ended Kuemper’s night.

Charlie Lingren arrived in relief but was beaten swiftly by Paul Cotter, putting the Golden Knights ahead by five.

At 38:20 Oshie tallied his tenth goal of the season to temporarily stop the direct downward spiral. Erik Gustafsson and Dylan Strome registered assists.

Cotter netted his second goal early in the third frame to keep the party going at T-Mobile arena. A loose puck in the slot was pounced on by Cotter and he quickly slipped the puck between Lingren’s legs.

Marcus Johansson reduced Vegas’ lead to four with ten minutes to play by tallying his twelfth goal of the season.

Washington is off for the next two nights before regrouping to face the Avalanche in Colorado on Tuesday.