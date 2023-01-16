Capitals vs. Islanders Recap: Caps Come Back in Division Dance

In the Capitals and Islanders first meeting of the season it was Washington skating off of New York ice with a 4 to 3 win and two standings points.

Here’s Monday evening’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Alex Ovechkin’s primary assist was his fiftieth point of the season (30G, 20A). It also marks the 650th assist of his career.

Minus: Nic Dowd fell injured after a Cal Clutterbuck hit early in the game. He needed assistance leaving the ice and did not return to play.

More notes on the game: