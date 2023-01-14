Capitals vs. Flyers Recap: Hart Handcuffs Caps in Consecutive Contests

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
Closing out a home-and-home series against Philadelphia the Capitals hosted the Flyers and were stymied again. Washington loses consecutively for the first time since early December.
Here’s Saturday evening’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Each and every Alex Ovechkin backhanded goal deserves a special shoutout. The strike is home goal number four hundred of his career.
Minus: Washington’s power play. They have been held without a man advantage point in five of their last six contests.
More notes on the game:
- In the first frame’s second half Philadelphia grab the first lead. Skating with a man advantage Scott Laughton deflected a Tony DeAngelo shot between Darcy Kuemper’s knees.
- With little more than two minutes to play Ovechkin evened the score. Trevor van Riemsdyk’s shot fumbled around in the slot where Washington’s captain found and finished it.
- Ovechkin’s goal was his thirtieth of the year. This is the 17th time he has hit the thirty goal mark, tying old friend Mike Gartner for the most thirty goal seasons in NHL history.
- Five minutes into the second period and James van Riemsdyk restored the lead for the Flyers. A swift pass across the slot gave Trevor’s brother plenty of net to look at and hit.
- Less than a minute later and Wade Allison extended Philadelphia’s lead by another goal. Skating through the slot Allison pounced on a puck and slipped it up and over Kuemper’s blocker.
- The Capitals were outscored in the middle stanza (2 to 0) for the first time since last year - December 3rd at Calgary.
- The Capitals turned up the offensive pressure in the third period but were denied each and every time by Carter Hart. He ended his evening with 39 saves (.975 S%).
- In Anthony Mantha’s return to the lineup he saw several great offensive opportunities but was unable to complete any scoring plays.
- Dylan Strome was healthy scratched by head coach Peter Laviolette.
