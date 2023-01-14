Capitals vs. Flyers Recap: Hart Handcuffs Caps in Consecutive Contests

Closing out a home-and-home series against Philadelphia the Capitals hosted the Flyers and were stymied again. Washington loses consecutively for the first time since early December.

Here’s Saturday evening’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Each and every Alex Ovechkin backhanded goal deserves a special shoutout. The strike is home goal number four hundred of his career.

Minus: Washington’s power play. They have been held without a man advantage point in five of their last six contests.

More notes on the game: