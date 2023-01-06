Capitals vs. Predators Recap: Nashville Nabs Both Points

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
Returning home to Washington after upsetting the Blue Jackets last night the Capitals were downed by the Predators 3 to 2.
Here’s Friday evening’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored for the second straight game.
Minus: An easy point within grasp was lost by the home team.
More notes on the game:
- Four minutes into the contest Thomas Novak tallied, staking the Predators to an early lead. Novak’s straight line speed to the slot gave him space to shoot and his snap shot did not miss.
- Sonny Milano then tied it, netting his seventh goal of the season after a failed Washington power play opportunity.
- With five minutes remaining in the first period Yakov Trenin restored Nashville’s lead. Taking a bouncing blue paint puck by the blade Trenin successfully (and impressively) steered the biscuit into the basket.
- Midway through the middle frame Nicolas Aube-Kubel knotted the score at two.
- With 3 minutes left in the game Ryan McDonagh provided the game winner.
