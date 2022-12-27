Capitals vs. Rangers Recap: Manhattan Made Mundane by Kuemper and Caps

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
Returning to play after the holiday break Washington travelled to New York for a Metropolitan Division clash against the Rangers that the Capitals won decisively 4 to 0.
Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Darcy Kuemper’s performance (32 saves, third shutout of the season), proving the Capitals have got a pair of elite goalies going.
Minus: Alexander Alexeyev hit the crossbar in the first period, inches away from his first NHL goal.
More notes on the game:
- Eight minutes into the opening frame and the Rangers were whistled for consecutive penalties, starting a 99 second two man advantage for the Capitals.
- 36 seconds later and Washington went ahead on the scoreboard. After moving the puck around the offensive zone with pace Marcus Johansson stuffed an Evgeny Kuznetsov rebound into the net for the lead.
- The opening twenty minutes would conclude 1 to 0 Washington but with the Rangers outshooting their guests 13 to 8.
- Midway through the second period Julien Gauthier took a shot and crashed the net, bumping himself and Kuemper deep into the paint. A brief referee review followed before the original call of no goal was confirmed.
- At 47:01 Erik Gustafsson followed up a Conor Sheary shot and fired a shot up and over Igor Shesterkin’s blocker side. New York’s Gerard Gallant challenged the goal’s validity, citing goaltender interference, but his request was promptly denied.
- Two minutes later Lars Eller extended Washington’s lead to three with a quick shot that silenced Madison Square Garden.
- Washington was whistled for a trio of third period penalties. Their penalty killing unit was successful on all three assignments to keep the Rangers scoreless.
- On New York’s fourth power play they pulled Shesterkin for a 6 on 4 man advantage. Their aggressive play was not rewarded as Sheary scored shorthanded to provide the margin of victory for Washington.
Loading comments...