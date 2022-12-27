Capitals vs. Rangers Recap: Manhattan Made Mundane by Kuemper and Caps

Returning to play after the holiday break Washington travelled to New York for a Metropolitan Division clash against the Rangers that the Capitals won decisively 4 to 0.

Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Darcy Kuemper’s performance (32 saves, third shutout of the season), proving the Capitals have got a pair of elite goalies going.

Minus: Alexander Alexeyev hit the crossbar in the first period, inches away from his first NHL goal.

More notes on the game: