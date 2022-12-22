Capitals vs. Senators Recap: Aww Naw Ottawa

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
While speeding towards the holiday weekend the Senators hosted the Capitals in Ottawa, with the visiting team taking a 3 to 2 victory in overtime.
Here’s Thursday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Darcy Kuemper returned to the lineup (.920 S%), his first game action since December 3rd.
Minus: Three third period penalties (8:00).
More notes on the game:
- Five minutes into the game Alex DeBrincat put the Senators ahead by one. Tipping a puck at shoulder height in the slot his redirection beat Kuemper’s best efforts.
- Two minutes later and Washington responded on their first power play chance. Evgeny Kuznetsov’s deceptive far side shot slipped past Cam Talbot and then went off the goaltender’s skate and in. Alex Ovechkin registered the primary assist on the play.
- The Capitals struck again next in the second period. An Ovechkin shot ended up on Talbot’s goal line before Sonny Milano arrived to shove the puck into the cage.
- Late in the frame Trevor van Riemsdyk was struck in the head by a shot and dropped to the ice immediately. He left the ice under his own power and would eventually return to play.
- The Capitals doubled up the Senators’ shots on goal through the first two periods (12-5 and 15-7). There was more shots on goal history to come later.
- 18 seconds into the third and Milano was whistled for high sticking - a double minor.
- And in the second half of the four minutes Drake Batherson tallied, knotting the score at two. Washington successfully killed Ottawa’s next two man advantage opportunities before the end of regulation arrived.
- And early into overtime Marcus Johansson delivered the win for Washington. Streaking over the blue line with speed Johansson’s wrist shot beat Talbot on his blocker side.
- Ovechkin‘s six shots, including career number 6,210, passes Ray Bourque for the most shots on goal in NHL history. An absolutely amazing number of opportunities.
Loading comments...