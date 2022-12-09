Capitals vs. Kraken Recap: Spirited Spiced Rumble Won by Washington

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
Returning home after a six game road swing (3-2-1) Washington hosted the Seattle, a team they fell to on their trip. This time, though, the Capitals downed the Kraken with a 4 to 1 win at Capital One Arena.
Here’s Friday night’s Plus/Minus:
- Plus: Alexander Alexeyev registered a secondary assist on Anthony Mantha’s goal for his first NHL point. Unfortunately he left the game before its conclusion.
- Minus: Once again Washington fell behind first (in the first).
More notes on the game:
- Late in the opening frame Adam Larsson started the scoring. While standing still on the blue line Larsson put a shot on net that went up and over Charlie Lindgren’s right shoulder through a thick screen.
- Washington (12) doubled up Seattle (6) in shots through the first twenty minutes but trailed on the scoreboard at first intermission.
- Five minutes into the second period Washington knotted the game at one. Great work from Mantha atop the blue paint got the puck shoveled over the goal line.
- After a brief scoring review by the referees they announced what the replay showed - that Lars Eller’s skate did not kick the puck past Philipp Grubauer.
- Matt Irwin also picked up an assist on Mantha’s tally, his first point of the season.
- The youngster Alexeyev was knocked out of the contest (7:42 TOI) by Jamie Oleksiak’s left shoulder midway through the contest. Oleksiak was assessed major and match penalties for his hit.
- With the five minute man advantage Marcus Johansson was the only Capital to cash in. Taking a perfect pass from Sonny Milano Johansson’s shot had just enough force to bounce into the net behind Grubauer.
- Alex Ovechkin picked up the secondary assist on Johansson’s goal. He has been on the ice for 21 of 22 power play strikes this season (95.4%).
- A back and forth final twenty minutes went both ways but neither club could put the puck past the opposing netminders. Both Lingren and Grubauer were excellent in the third period.
- Late empty net goals from Eller and Ovechkin provided the margin of victory. Ovechkin’s goal is the 500th even strength tally of his career.
- Nic Dowd skated in his 400th career contest.
