Capitals vs. Kraken Recap: Spirited Spiced Rumble Won by Washington

Returning home after a six game road swing (3-2-1) Washington hosted the Seattle, a team they fell to on their trip. This time, though, the Capitals downed the Kraken with a 4 to 1 win at Capital One Arena.

Here’s Friday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Alexander Alexeyev registered a secondary assist on Anthony Mantha’s goal for his first NHL point. Unfortunately he left the game before its conclusion.

Minus: Once again Washington fell behind first (in the first).

More notes on the game: