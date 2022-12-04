Capitals vs. Flames Recap: Caps Crap Out in Cowtown

After an overtime loss in Vancouver the Capitals came to Calgary looking for success on the road. Instead they got pounded by the locals, falling 5 to 2 in Alberta.

Here’s Saturday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Alex Ovechkin skated in his 1,300th career contest. He has played in 96.5% of Washington’s matches (1,347) since being drafted eighteen years ago.

Alex Ovechkin skated in his 1,300th career contest. He has played in 96.5% of Washington’s matches (1,347) since being drafted eighteen years ago. Minus: Both Martin Fehérváry (9:39 TOI) and Darcy Kuemper (36:09) left the game early with apparent injuries.

More notes on the game: