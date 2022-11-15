 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Capitals vs. Panthers Recap: Caps Continue Free Falling in Florida

Washington loses their second consecutive contest in Florida, falling to the Panthers 5 to 2.

By Geoff Thompson
NHL: NOV 15 Capitals at Panthers Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a rematch of playoff opponents from last year the Panthers handed the Capitals their ninth loss of the season, a 5 to 2 downing down in Florida.

Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Darcy Kuemper was Washington’s best player (39 saves, .907 S%).

  • Minus: The Panthers had 22 (!) shots on goal in the first period.

More notes on the game:

  • Aleksander Barkov gave Florida a lead five minutes into the contest. Skating the puck into the slot uncontested he ripped a wrist shot that bested Kuemper’s glove.
  • Four minutes into the second frame Florida tallied again. On their first man advantage of the evening Sam Reinhart swatted the puck past Kuemper from atop the blue paint.
  • Late in the same stanza Dylan Strome finally put the Capitals on the scoreboard. His wrist shot from the left circle deflected off a stick up and over Sergei Bobrovsky’s right shoulder.
  • Joe Snively registered his first point of the season with a primary assist on Strome’s tally.
  • The Capitals offense came out flying in the final period, outshooting the Panthers 9 to 1 at one point in the third.
  • But the next to score was Florida’s Nick Cousins, curling the puck around Kuemper’s long leg pad and into the back of the net.
  • Washington continued to press offensively and eventually hit pay dirt. With long sustained pressure ongoing around Bobrovsky’s net John Carlson hit twine to draw the Capitals within one.
  • Despite a final power play opportunity after Carlson’s goal Washington was unable to complete the comeback.
  • Carter Verhaeghe added two late goals in 96 seconds to provide the three goal margin of victory.

