Capitals vs. Panthers Recap: Caps Continue Free Falling in Florida

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In a rematch of playoff opponents from last year the Panthers handed the Capitals their ninth loss of the season, a 5 to 2 downing down in Florida.
Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Darcy Kuemper was Washington’s best player (39 saves, .907 S%).
- Minus: The Panthers had 22 (!) shots on goal in the first period.
More notes on the game:
- Aleksander Barkov gave Florida a lead five minutes into the contest. Skating the puck into the slot uncontested he ripped a wrist shot that bested Kuemper’s glove.
- Four minutes into the second frame Florida tallied again. On their first man advantage of the evening Sam Reinhart swatted the puck past Kuemper from atop the blue paint.
- Late in the same stanza Dylan Strome finally put the Capitals on the scoreboard. His wrist shot from the left circle deflected off a stick up and over Sergei Bobrovsky’s right shoulder.
- Joe Snively registered his first point of the season with a primary assist on Strome’s tally.
- The Capitals offense came out flying in the final period, outshooting the Panthers 9 to 1 at one point in the third.
- But the next to score was Florida’s Nick Cousins, curling the puck around Kuemper’s long leg pad and into the back of the net.
- Washington continued to press offensively and eventually hit pay dirt. With long sustained pressure ongoing around Bobrovsky’s net John Carlson hit twine to draw the Capitals within one.
- Despite a final power play opportunity after Carlson’s goal Washington was unable to complete the comeback.
- Carter Verhaeghe added two late goals in 96 seconds to provide the three goal margin of victory.
Loading comments...