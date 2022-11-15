Capitals vs. Panthers Recap: Caps Continue Free Falling in Florida

In a rematch of playoff opponents from last year the Panthers handed the Capitals their ninth loss of the season, a 5 to 2 downing down in Florida.

Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Darcy Kuemper was Washington’s best player (39 saves, .907 S%).

Minus: The Panthers had 22 (!) shots on goal in the first period.

More notes on the game: