Capitals vs. Lightning Recap: Bolts Bounce Back Bigtime

Tampa Bay scored early and often in a 6 to 3 win over the Capitals.

By Geoff Thompson
Washington Capitals v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

In the second half of back to back games against the Lightning the Capitals were thoroughly trounced on the road 6 to 3.

Here’s Sunday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Charlie Lindgren (24 saves, .960 S%).

Minus: The Capitals did not have a shot on goal registered until 17:10.

More notes on the game:

  • Connor McMichael drew into the lineup for Nicolas Aube-Kubel who started a three game suspension. McMichael skated 9:42.
  • Less than ninety seconds after puck drop Tampa Bay tallied their first goal. A leisurely shot from Mikhail Sergachev was deflected past starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
  • Seven minutes later Nikita Kucherov scored a power play goal. A one touch shot from his own office spotted Tampa Bay a two goal lead.
  • The lead then became three with a fluke bounce of the puck off of Erik Gustafsson’s skate that was credited to Nick Perbix.
  • Sergachev complete the first period’s goal scoring by tallying his second of the game.
  • Kuemper’s evening ended after Sergachev’s second (.556 S%), replaced by Lindgren.
  • Conor Sheary finally put Washington on the scoreboard at 38:04. Evgeny Kuzntesov and Anthony Mantha picked up assists on the play.
  • Four third period goals (Cole Koepke and Nick Paul, Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway) completed scoring.
  • Washington went 0 for 6 with the man advantage which will never get it done.
  • Matt Irwin danced twice (Pat Maroon and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare).

