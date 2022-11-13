Capitals vs. Lightning Recap: Bolts Bounce Back Bigtime

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In the second half of back to back games against the Lightning the Capitals were thoroughly trounced on the road 6 to 3.
Here’s Sunday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Charlie Lindgren (24 saves, .960 S%).
Minus: The Capitals did not have a shot on goal registered until 17:10.
More notes on the game:
- Connor McMichael drew into the lineup for Nicolas Aube-Kubel who started a three game suspension. McMichael skated 9:42.
- Less than ninety seconds after puck drop Tampa Bay tallied their first goal. A leisurely shot from Mikhail Sergachev was deflected past starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
- Seven minutes later Nikita Kucherov scored a power play goal. A one touch shot from his own office spotted Tampa Bay a two goal lead.
- The lead then became three with a fluke bounce of the puck off of Erik Gustafsson’s skate that was credited to Nick Perbix.
- Sergachev complete the first period’s goal scoring by tallying his second of the game.
- Kuemper’s evening ended after Sergachev’s second (.556 S%), replaced by Lindgren.
- Conor Sheary finally put Washington on the scoreboard at 38:04. Evgeny Kuzntesov and Anthony Mantha picked up assists on the play.
- Four third period goals (Cole Koepke and Nick Paul, Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway) completed scoring.
- Washington went 0 for 6 with the man advantage which will never get it done.
- Matt Irwin danced twice (Pat Maroon and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare).
