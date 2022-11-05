Capitals vs. Coyotes Recap: Men in Black Beat Themselves

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In Washington’s return to black sweaters for the first time since 2007 the Capitals were downed by the Arizona Coyotes 3 to 2.
Here’s Saturday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Alex Ovechkin’s second period goal was the 787th of his career. It is the most goals scored with one team in league history.
Minus: Dmitry Orlov left the contest after the first period with injury (7:02 TOI).
More notes on the game:
- Through a quiet first frame the Capitals outshot their guests 16 to 10.
- Midway through the game Ovechkin put the Capitals ahead. On their third power play of the evening Trevor van Riemsdyk put the puck on a platter for Ovechkin and he did not miss.
- Ovechkin’s goal was his first against goalie Karel Vejmelka. Vejmelka is the 162nd goaltender Ovechkin has lit the lamp against.
- The goal was also Ovechkin’s 1,421st career point, passing former coach Adam Oates for the 19th-most points in NHL history.
- Both team combined for only 13 shots in the middle twenty minutes of play.
- Early in the third period Anthony Mantha extended Washinton’s lead to two. An awful turnover from Shayne Gostisbehere allowed Mantha to pick up the puck in the slot and fire a backhand shot beyond Vejmelka’s reach.
- Josh Brown drew Arizona within one at 46:33 by stashing a rebound into the net. Peter Laviolette and the Capitals challenged the tally, citing goaltender interference, but the goal stood.
- Three minutes later Nick Ritchie tied the game at two with a shot off the crossbar that just barely bounced over the goal line.
- Ritchie then scored the game winning goal with 35 seconds to play in regulation.
- Darcy Kuemper turned aside 23 shots in the loss (.884 S%).
