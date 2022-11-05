Capitals vs. Coyotes Recap: Men in Black Beat Themselves

In Washington’s return to black sweaters for the first time since 2007 the Capitals were downed by the Arizona Coyotes 3 to 2.

Here’s Saturday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Alex Ovechkin’s second period goal was the 787th of his career. It is the most goals scored with one team in league history.

Minus: Dmitry Orlov left the contest after the first period with injury (7:02 TOI).

More notes on the game: