Capitals vs. Golden Knights Recap: Wounded Washington Falls in OT

For the second night in a row the Capitals lost 3 to 2 after regulation play, this time at home against the Golden Knights.
Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Dylan Strome registered two primary assists - his third multiple point game with the Capitals.
Minus: Current Vegas and former Washington forward Chandler Stephenson got himself on the scoresheet.
More notes on the game:
- Two minutes into the game Charlie Lindgren had to be in fine form to steal a backdoor scoring chance away from Jonathan Marchessault.
- Marcus Johansson then tallied to put the Capitals ahead by one early. After finding space in the slot Johansson whipped home a Strome pass for a power play goal.
- But before the first intermission arrived Jack Eichel knotted the score at one with a power play goal of his own.
- Beck Malenstyn left the game in the first period after blocking a Nicolas Hague shot (3:42 TOI).
- 61 seconds into the second frame Washington had the lead once again. Trevor van Riemsdyk’s shot deflected off of Zach Whitecloud’s stick and into Logan Thompson’s goal.
- van Riemsdyk’s fortunate bounce was created by Strome’s clean and quick offensive zone faceoff win.
- After a quiet first half of the third the Golden Knights eventually evened the game at two. A William Carrier shot rose up and over Lindgren’s glove, silencing Capital One Arena at 54:04.
- 1:35 into overtime Shea Theodore won it for Vegas with his third goal of the season.
- Lingren ended the evening with 25 saves (.925 S%).
