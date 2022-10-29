Capitals vs. Predators Recap: Rookie Depth Downs Nashville

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
Washington bounces back from a shutout loss in Dallas with a shutout of their own in Nashville, taking the game from the Predators 3 to 0.
Here’s Saturday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves and registered his first shutout with the Capitals.
- Minus: T.J. Oshie and John Carlson left the contest with lower body injuries during the first frame and did not return.
More notes on the game:
- Both clubs failed on their first period power play, the Capitals at 4:50 and the Predators ten minutes after that.
- Washington outshot their hosts 15 to 11 through twenty minutes of play.
- Midway through the second period the Capitals finally got themselves on the scoreboard. A quick pass from Nic Dowd gave Beck Malenstyn plenty of net to hit from the slot for his first goal of the season.
- Malenstyn’s goal ended a 96 minute scoreless streak for Washington.
- The score remained 1 to 0 through forty minutes of play. Both team put ten shots on goal in the second period.
- Nearly seven minutes into the third Aliaksei Protas tallied an insurance goal for Washington. Stalking the front of the net Protas found a Nick Jensen rebound and stuffed the puck past Juuse Saros.
- With 2:45 on the game clock Alex Ovechkin put the game out of reach with an empty net goal, his fourth of the season.
- Ovechkin’s goal was the 16th of his career against Nashville (24 GP).
- Washington went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.
