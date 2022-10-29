 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Capitals vs. Predators Recap: Rookie Depth Downs Nashville

Two rookie goals power Washington to a 3 to 0 win over the Predators.

By Geoff Thompson
Washington Capitals v Nashville Predators Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Washington bounces back from a shutout loss in Dallas with a shutout of their own in Nashville, taking the game from the Predators 3 to 0.

Here’s Saturday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves and registered his first shutout with the Capitals.

  • Minus: T.J. Oshie and John Carlson left the contest with lower body injuries during the first frame and did not return.

More notes on the game:

  • Both clubs failed on their first period power play, the Capitals at 4:50 and the Predators ten minutes after that.
  • Washington outshot their hosts 15 to 11 through twenty minutes of play.
  • Midway through the second period the Capitals finally got themselves on the scoreboard. A quick pass from Nic Dowd gave Beck Malenstyn plenty of net to hit from the slot for his first goal of the season.
  • Malenstyn’s goal ended a 96 minute scoreless streak for Washington.
  • The score remained 1 to 0 through forty minutes of play. Both team put ten shots on goal in the second period.
  • Nearly seven minutes into the third Aliaksei Protas tallied an insurance goal for Washington. Stalking the front of the net Protas found a Nick Jensen rebound and stuffed the puck past Juuse Saros.
  • With 2:45 on the game clock Alex Ovechkin put the game out of reach with an empty net goal, his fourth of the season.
  • Ovechkin’s goal was the 16th of his career against Nashville (24 GP).
  • Washington went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

