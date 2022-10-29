Capitals vs. Predators Recap: Rookie Depth Downs Nashville

Washington bounces back from a shutout loss in Dallas with a shutout of their own in Nashville, taking the game from the Predators 3 to 0.

Here’s Saturday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves and registered his first shutout with the Capitals.

Minus: T.J. Oshie and John Carlson left the contest with lower body injuries during the first frame and did not return.

More notes on the game: