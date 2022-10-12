Capitals vs. Bruins Recap: Ullmark Upsets Washington’s Season Debut

In the first game of Washington and Boston’s 2022-2023 regular season the Bruins came to town and upset the Capitals 5 to 2.

Here’s Opening Night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Evgeny Kuznetsov skated in his 600th career contest with the franchise (.83 PPG). Cheers!

Minus: Three goal deficits are too difficult for a single Young Gun to overcome.

More notes on the game:

Washington was afforded the first power play of the evening but their advantage did not bear fruit. Boston’s man advantage, on the other hand, would not be denied shortly after.

With Kuznetsov in the penalty box Patrice Bergeron pushed a David Pastrnak rebound behind Darcy Kuemper for an early lead. The penalty killing effort lasted 46 seconds.

Before the first intermission’s arrival Pastrnak extended the Bruins’ lead to two. Spinning off Dylan Strome (twice) the Boston sniper whipped his shot past Kuemper’s best defense.

Midway through the contest Taylor Hall put the Bruins up by three. A second primary assist from Pastrnak put the puck on a platter for Hall to hammer home from home plate.

Eighty seconds later the Capitals got on the scoreboard. A deft deke in the slot from Strome froze his check and Linus Ullmark, allowing Anthony Mantha to stash Washington’s first goal of the season.

Connor Sheary then pulled the Capitals within one. After blocking a shot in the defensive zone Sheary got the puck back on the wing with speed and wired his shot between Ullmark’s pads.

With two seconds remaining in the second period Brandon Carlo was bested on his breakaway chance by Kuemper’s goal stick.

Washington registered the first five shots of the third frame but subsequent back to back penalties quickly took four minutes off of the game clock.

David Krejci added an insurance goal for Boston with less than four minutes to play. Pastrnak picked up his third assist (and fourth point) of the contest.

Hampus Lindholm provided the margin of victory with an empty net goal at 58:55.

Kuemper’s first game with Washington was the 300th of his NHL career.

Welcome back Rink fam!