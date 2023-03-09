The Noon Number: Youth Movement

28.9 - The average age of players who earned at least a point over the Capitals’ last three games; if you account for three players without a point in that span (Anthony Mantha, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nick Jensen), the average jumps up just slightly to 29.1. 10 of the 21 players to suit up in those games, and nine of the 18 to register points, were under 30 years old.

That’s a little over a year’s drop in average age from where the team started at the beginning of the season, which was 30.2 - second-oldest in the league, trailing only the Penguins (30.4).