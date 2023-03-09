 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Devils Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps have a meeting with the Devils, a Carlson sighting, deadline reflections and more.

By Alex Ervin
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Speaking of yesterday’s practice, it was the team’s first home practice since the deadline and boy did the team look different out there. [AP]
  • Don’t miss the first edition of Mike Vogel’s new Caps mailbag, where he answers questions about the deadline, prospects, and more. [Vogs]
  • Rasmus Sandin is excited for his increased responsibility in Washington and plans to use it to his full advantage. [NBCSW]
  • In the latest installment of Caps 365, Mike Vogel and Taryn Bray chat about Washington’s deadline moves. [Caps video]
  • There were plenty of rumors swirling around Conor Sheary during the trade deadline, and no one was more stressed about them than Sheary himself. [WHN]
  • The Caps’ statistical trends over the last week have, dare we say, some bright spots worth noting. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Capitals’ Celebrating Black History campaign raised $35,308 for the Capital Impact Fund to support diversity in hockey. [Caps]
  • When hiring a new NHL coach, like the Caps might be doing this offseason, is a Stanley Cup win imperative? [NoVa Caps]
  • Brett Hull, like the rest of us, is having a great time watching Alex Ovechkin chase Gretzky’s record. [Betway]
  • Caps’ defensive prospect Joaquim Lemay was selected to the 2023 NCHC All-Rookie Team yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
  • Happy 59th birthday to Phil Housley!
  • Finally, Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals granted 14-year-old Nate Wessel’s wish to be a Capital for the day, signing a two-day contract and hitting the ice with the team yesterday. [NHL]

