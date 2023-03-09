Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Devils Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils from Vogs and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with All About The Jersey for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- The Capitals loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to the Hershey Bears yesterday. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- A few updates from yesterday’s practice, including a John Carlson sighting! [Caps video (Coach Laviolette, Sandin), WaPo ($) on Carlson, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB (and again, on Carlson)]
File this under things you love to see: pic.twitter.com/Hz4giLhByp— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 8, 2023
- Speaking of yesterday’s practice, it was the team’s first home practice since the deadline and boy did the team look different out there. [AP]
- Don’t miss the first edition of Mike Vogel’s new Caps mailbag, where he answers questions about the deadline, prospects, and more. [Vogs]
- Rasmus Sandin is excited for his increased responsibility in Washington and plans to use it to his full advantage. [NBCSW]
- In the latest installment of Caps 365, Mike Vogel and Taryn Bray chat about Washington’s deadline moves. [Caps video]
- There were plenty of rumors swirling around Conor Sheary during the trade deadline, and no one was more stressed about them than Sheary himself. [WHN]
- The Caps’ statistical trends over the last week have, dare we say, some bright spots worth noting. [NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals’ Celebrating Black History campaign raised $35,308 for the Capital Impact Fund to support diversity in hockey. [Caps]
- When hiring a new NHL coach, like the Caps might be doing this offseason, is a Stanley Cup win imperative? [NoVa Caps]
- Brett Hull, like the rest of us, is having a great time watching Alex Ovechkin chase Gretzky’s record. [Betway]
- Caps’ defensive prospect Joaquim Lemay was selected to the 2023 NCHC All-Rookie Team yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
- Happy 59th birthday to Phil Housley!
- Finally, Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals granted 14-year-old Nate Wessel’s wish to be a Capital for the day, signing a two-day contract and hitting the ice with the team yesterday. [NHL]
Nate's first skate as a member of the Caps!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/3leuSEssMj— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 8, 2023
