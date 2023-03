6 - Number of players who have picked up their first career point on an Alex Ovechkin goal, with Vincent Iorio recently becoming the sixth member of this club. Iorio joins Lawrence Nycholat, Michal Neuvirth, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Travis Boyd and Jonas Siegenthaler - and is the first in the group to get his first NHL point on an Ovechkin goal in his NHL debut.

