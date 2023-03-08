Wednesday Caps Clips: Kings Crossed

Your savory breakfast links:
- Seems like, so far, Rasmus Sandin’s change of scenery is working out pretty well for all concerned. [Sportsnet]
- Sticking with the blueline theme, how has Alex Alexeyev done through 15 games this season? [NoVa Caps]
- Get the latest on the playoff race and that six-way battle for the remaining two Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference postseason. [ESPN]
- Things aren’t going great for the Caps this season, but Alex Ovechkin’s quest for Gretzky remains a bright spot now and going forward. [Defector]
- A few leftovers from Monday night’s loss to the Kings. [S&S, RMNB, THW]
- Finally, happy 55th birthday to Rob Zettler, happy 60th to Mike Lalor, happy 52nd to Rob Pearson, happy 47th to Chris Clark, and happy 62nd - and a couple of birthday “woop woop!”s - to Larry Murphy!
