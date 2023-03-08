 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Caps Clips: Kings Crossed

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Thoughts on a rough night in L.A., Sandin’s strong start, Ovechkin’s quest and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Seems like, so far, Rasmus Sandin’s change of scenery is working out pretty well for all concerned. [Sportsnet]
  • Sticking with the blueline theme, how has Alex Alexeyev done through 15 games this season? [NoVa Caps]
  • Get the latest on the playoff race and that six-way battle for the remaining two Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference postseason. [ESPN]
  • Things aren’t going great for the Caps this season, but Alex Ovechkin’s quest for Gretzky remains a bright spot now and going forward. [Defector]
  • A few leftovers from Monday night’s loss to the Kings. [S&S, RMNB, THW]
  • Finally, happy 55th birthday to Rob Zettler, happy 60th to Mike Lalor, happy 52nd to Rob Pearson, happy 47th to Chris Clark, and happy 62nd - and a couple of birthday “woop woop!”s - to Larry Murphy!

