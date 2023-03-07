The Noon Number: Hello, Old Friend

7 - Number of former Caps’ goalies Alex Ovechkin has scored against in his career (after they’ve left DC), with Kings’ netminder Pheonix Copley becoming the latest to join this club last night in LA. Copley is the first former teammate of Ovechkin to give up a goal to the big man since Philipp Grubauer did so at the beginning of last season (the third time he was dinged by #8 since heading west from the District).

Here’s the full list of former ‘mates to give up a goal to Ovechkin:

Olie Kolzig

Brent Johnson

Semyon Varlamov

Philipp Grubauer

Jaroslav Halak

Jose Theodore

Pheonix Copley

Ovechkin has now scored against 169 different goalies in his career, third-most behind Patrick Marleau (177) and Jaromir Jagr (178). That list does include several goalies who he scored on and then played with, including current netminder Darcy Kuemper...who is probably glad to only face Ovechkin’s shot in practice these days.