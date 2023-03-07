Tuesday Caps Clips: L.A. Lawless

Your savory breakfast links:
- Taking a closer look at Rasmus Sandin’s numbers before his arrival in DC, and a look ahead at what he could be for the Caps down the road. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Sandin is getting to play with one of his idols in Nicklas Backstrom, who has made sure to take the young Swede under his wing since his arrival in DC. [WaPo]
- Assessing the work done by Backstrom since his return from hip-resurfacing surgery earlier this season. [NoVa Caps]
- Good(ish?) news from yesterday’s morning skate, where Nick Jensen and Martin Fehervary both skated...albeit in non-contact jerseys. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- There’s a new documentary that is set to debut in Canada (and hopefully be available in the States sometime soon) about the impact of black women on hockey. [NHL]
- Grading the Caps’ moves at this year’s trade deadline. [S&S]
- The Caps are trying to walk the line between overhauling the roster to become younger while still keeping a competitive team around their captain in his final seasons. [WashTimes]
- Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Bryan Erickson, happy 60th to Mike Eagles, happy 26th to Dylan Strome and happy 23rd to Rasmus Sandin!
