Tuesday Caps Clips: L.A. Lawless

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps end the road trip with a loss to the Kings, Sandin could be what the Caps need going forward and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Taking a closer look at Rasmus Sandin’s numbers before his arrival in DC, and a look ahead at what he could be for the Caps down the road. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
  • Sandin is getting to play with one of his idols in Nicklas Backstrom, who has made sure to take the young Swede under his wing since his arrival in DC. [WaPo]
  • Assessing the work done by Backstrom since his return from hip-resurfacing surgery earlier this season. [NoVa Caps]
  • Good(ish?) news from yesterday’s morning skate, where Nick Jensen and Martin Fehervary both skated...albeit in non-contact jerseys. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • There’s a new documentary that is set to debut in Canada (and hopefully be available in the States sometime soon) about the impact of black women on hockey. [NHL]
  • Grading the Caps’ moves at this year’s trade deadline. [S&S]
  • The Caps are trying to walk the line between overhauling the roster to become younger while still keeping a competitive team around their captain in his final seasons. [WashTimes]
  • Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Bryan Erickson, happy 60th to Mike Eagles, happy 26th to Dylan Strome and happy 23rd to Rasmus Sandin!

