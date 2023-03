3 - Number of defensemen in franchise history who have scored two assists in their Capitals’ debut - a club that only had one member heading into Saturday’s game in San Jose.

Back in 1984, defenseman Mike McEwen picked up a pair of assists in his debut with the team, a win over the Nordiques. Since then, no one else had done it until Rasmus Sandin kicked off his Caps’ career with two assists... followed by Gabriel Carlsson shortly after.

(h/t Matt Weyrich)