Monday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Kings Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Los Angeles Kings from Vogs, AP, and NoVa Caps.
- A few leftovers from Friday’s decisive win over San Jose from The Athletic ($), RMNB, the Sharks, and S+S.
- The Capitals recalled Aliaksei Protas and Dylan McIlrath from Hershey yesterday. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Rasmus Sandin might sneakily be an incredible deadline acquisition for the Caps this year. [THW]
- Right in the feels, boys...
Old friend alert!— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 5, 2023
#HoltBeast#PWHPAinDC | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/fswt8gZrqd
- After one heck of an NHL debut, Vincent Iorio is shifting his focus to the future. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 38th birthday to Daniel Winnick!
