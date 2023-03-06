 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Kings Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps and Kings meet in LA, Protas and McIlrath return, Sandin’s potential impact and more.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • After one heck of an NHL debut, Vincent Iorio is shifting his focus to the future. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 38th birthday to Daniel Winnick!

