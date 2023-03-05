 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Caps Clips: New Kids on the Block

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps, led by a bunch of new faces, dominate in San Jose for their second-straight win, Sandin could be a key piece for the future and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v San Jose Sharks Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Sandin, Smith, Iorio, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
  • Sharks’ coach David Quinn had a teeny little temper tantrum and got his salty mouth tossed from the game. [Mercury News]
  • The Caps’ newly acquired and called-up defense played a huge role in last night’s victory. [NBCSW]
  • Vincent Iorio’s NHL debut came complete with an assist on Alex Ovechkin’s second goal, but the highlight was Grandpa Iorio witnessing the historic moment in person:
  • The Caps were part of some rather dubious history - twice - by the Sharks (and were on the right side of it for once!):
  • Rasmus Sandin isn’t a trade deadline rental; he’s a piece the Caps are hoping to have in place for now and the future. [NBCSW]
  • The acquisition of Sandin was just one of the moves the Caps made to put themselves in a good position for the remainder of the Alex Ovechkin era. [NHL, NBCSW]
  • Usually the Caps defy the analytics models in a good way; this year, they’ve gone in the other direction. [Caps Outsider]
  • Thank you, Lars Eller. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 67th birthday to Paul Gardner!

