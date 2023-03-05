Sunday Caps Clips: New Kids on the Block

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Sandin, Smith, Iorio, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Sharks’ coach David Quinn had a teeny little temper tantrum and got his salty mouth tossed from the game. [Mercury News]
- The Caps’ newly acquired and called-up defense played a huge role in last night’s victory. [NBCSW]
- Vincent Iorio’s NHL debut came complete with an assist on Alex Ovechkin’s second goal, but the highlight was Grandpa Iorio witnessing the historic moment in person:
Grandpa Iorio celebrating Vinny's first point got us pic.twitter.com/VKxB3zjdwf— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 5, 2023
- The Caps were part of some rather dubious history - twice - by the Sharks (and were on the right side of it for once!):
STAT NOTE: #SJSharks have had a 2-0 lead at the end of the 1st and allowed 4 straight GA in the 2nd period in consecutive games. It's only the 2nd time in @NHL history that's happened (also @Senators vs. @LAKings on 1/16/2001 and vs. @Capitals on 1/18/2001.— Dan Rusanowsky (@DanRusanowsky) March 5, 2023
- Rasmus Sandin isn’t a trade deadline rental; he’s a piece the Caps are hoping to have in place for now and the future. [NBCSW]
- The acquisition of Sandin was just one of the moves the Caps made to put themselves in a good position for the remainder of the Alex Ovechkin era. [NHL, NBCSW]
- Usually the Caps defy the analytics models in a good way; this year, they’ve gone in the other direction. [Caps Outsider]
- Thank you, Lars Eller. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 67th birthday to Paul Gardner!
