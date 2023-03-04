Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Sharks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Washington Capitals had a quiet deadline day, but they did make one move: signing Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year, $1.225M contract extension. [Rink, Caps, WaPo ($), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- Speaking of the deadline, GM Brian MacLellan did a great job making smart decisions to facilitate a retool. [Athletic ($)]
- GMBM sat down with the media yesterday to discuss Washington’s deadline approach. [Caps video, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Previews and other important information for today’s game against the San Jose Sharks from Vogs and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with Fear the Fin for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- The Caps made some roster moves yesterday, including recalling Vincent Iorio and Gabriel Carlsson and sending Dylan McIlrath to Hershey. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Washington also sent Aliaksei Protas back down to the Bears, but the move might have just been on paper. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Notes from yesterday’s practice in San Jose, including a few injury updates. [Caps video (Coach Laviolette, Aube-Kubel), WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB]
- Washington’s moves at the deadline, while difficult, were not a huge step back. [WHN]
- Take a closer look at those moves in this Trade Deadline report card for the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
- There’s this report card as well, looking at the Metropolitan Division as a whole. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps unveiled a Women in Hockey warmup jersey yesterday that they will be wearing on March 23, and it looks incredible:
In honor of 50 years of Title IX, we have teamed up with @sassstudio_art to create a custom warmup jersey to be worn for our Women in Hockey Night on March 23.— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 3, 2023
Additionally, we will be donating to the @WomensSportsFdn to help support women's sports in the DMV.#ALLCAPS | #WHM pic.twitter.com/TMppIXOq2p
Loading comments...