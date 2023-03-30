Thursday Caps Clips: Shootout Sadness

Your savory breakfast links:
- Make sure you catch up on the latest Rink update, where we share what’s coming next and where you can find us come April 1. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals shootout loss to the New York Islanders from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), NHL, Islanders, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Sheary), THN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Lighthouse Hockey.
- After getting the chance to develop his game the way he wants to play, Dylan Strome has flourished this season. [NBCSW]
- With a potentially busy offseason approaching, what should the Capitals do with each of their pending UFAs? [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps know that any hope of keeping their playoff chances alive is going to take a whole lot of effort. [THN]
- Take a closer look at the organization’s depth in net. [NoVa Caps]
- The Hershey Bears beat the Toronto Marlies 3-1 last night, with goals from Hendrix Lapierre (1) and Sam Anas (2). [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Sonny Milano is reportedly making progress with his injury, and skated yesterday for the first time since he got hurt. [THN]
- Happy 52nd birthday to Jamie Heward and 70th birthday to Dennis Ververgaert, and raise a glass to Doug Wickenheiser, who would have turned 62 today.
Finally, we’ll miss you, Biscuit!
.@CapsPup will be with us for a little longer before being assigned to his fur-ever friend, but tonight we say farewell for his last home game!— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 30, 2023
Thanks for all the pregame love and pets, Bisky!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/yBFa5sZSMi
Loading comments...