Thursday Caps Clips: Shootout Sadness

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps lose to the Isles in the shootout, how Strome has grown his game, next steps for the Rink and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: MAR 29 Islanders at Capitals Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Make sure you catch up on the latest Rink update, where we share what’s coming next and where you can find us come April 1. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals shootout loss to the New York Islanders from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), NHL, Islanders, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Sheary), THN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Lighthouse Hockey.
  • After getting the chance to develop his game the way he wants to play, Dylan Strome has flourished this season. [NBCSW]
  • With a potentially busy offseason approaching, what should the Capitals do with each of their pending UFAs? [NoVa Caps]
  • The Caps know that any hope of keeping their playoff chances alive is going to take a whole lot of effort. [THN]
  • Take a closer look at the organization’s depth in net. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Hershey Bears beat the Toronto Marlies 3-1 last night, with goals from Hendrix Lapierre (1) and Sam Anas (2). [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Sonny Milano is reportedly making progress with his injury, and skated yesterday for the first time since he got hurt. [THN]
  • Happy 52nd birthday to Jamie Heward and 70th birthday to Dennis Ververgaert, and raise a glass to Doug Wickenheiser, who would have turned 62 today.

Finally, we’ll miss you, Biscuit!

