Capitals Re-Sign Nicolas Aubé-Kubel

The Caps have taken care of another expiring contract, re-signing forward Nicolas Aubé-Kubel to a one-year contract extension worth $1.225M. Aubé-Kubel was picked up off of waivers earlier this season and has eight points in 36 games.

Here’s more from the team:

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Aube-Kubel’s contract will carry an average annual value of $1.225 million.

Aube-Kubel, who was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 5, 2022, has registered eight points (2g, 6a) in 36 games with Toronto and Washington this season. The 6’0”, 207-pound forward has recorded a team-high 56.9 shot attempt percentage at five-on-five (348 shot attempts for, 263 shot attempts against) and 56 hits in 30 games with the Capitals. Aube-Kubel’s 9.83 hits per 60 minutes is the fourth-highest rate on the Capitals this season.

Aube-Kubel, 26, recorded a career-high 23 points (11g, 12a) in 74 games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche during the 2021-22 season. The Slave Lake, Alberta native won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche, appearing in 14 of Colorado’s 16 playoff games and posting a +2 plus/minus rating. In addition, Aube-Kubel ranked second on Colorado in hits (123) during the regular season.

Aube-Kubel was selected by Philadelphia in the second round, 48th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. In 205 career games with Washington, Toronto, Colorado and Philadelphia, Aube-Kubel has recorded 58 points (23g, 35a).