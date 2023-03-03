Friday Caps Clips: Happy Trade Deadline Day!

Your savory breakfast links:
- Reminder: The trade deadline is 3 p.m. EST today. Should be an interesting one, stay tuned...
- In the lead-up to today’s deadline, Caps’ GM MacLellan made a tough choice to salvage some assets from what seems like a wasted year. It was absolutely the right call. [Rink]
- Craig Smith and Rasmus Sandin are trying to find their footing after some whirlwind trades brought them to DC. [WaPo]
- A look at some of the names remaining who could be on the move today. Will a Short King be moving his throne to another city? [USA Today]
- Handing out some grades for the Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller (sigh) swaps. [S&S (Gus, Eller)]
- The Eller trade was just the latest in a string of mutually beneficial moves between the Caps and Avs in recent years. [NoVa Caps]
- Can’t get out to Medstar for this weekend’s PWHPA Dream Gap Tour games? They’ll be carried live on NBC Sports Washington, and nationally on NHL Network! Awesome news. [NBCSW]
- A few leftovers from Wednesday’s late-night (technically early Thursday morning) win. [Vogs, RMNB, S&S, THW]
- The Caps signed AHL standout Ethen Frank to a one-year, two-way deal yesterday; the Bears’ forward has 41 points in 45 games with Hershey this season. [Caps, ABC27]
- Thank you to a couple of Swedes departing the Caps for potential playoff glory. [S&S (Gus, JoJo)]
- Finally, happy 39th birthday to Alexander Semin, and happy 60th to Kelly Miller!
