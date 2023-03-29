Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Islanders Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s visit from the Isles from Vogs, the Isles, AP, FLM, and NBCSW, and be sure to swing by our pals over at Lighthouse Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The Isles are getting a wee bit cocky and a tad bit too comfortable. [NY Post]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has shot down the rumors of him asking for a trade, but that doesn’t mean there’s anything certain about his future in DC. [WaPo, THN]
- John Carlson shares what it’s been like to come back from a fractured skull and how being one of many Caps Dads helped keep him going. [THN]
- With recent trades opening some space on the team’s depth chart, Alex Alexeyev has taken on more ice time and is settling in nicely. [NoVa Caps]
- A practice that didn’t include all of the players because at least two of them are nursing something? YOU DON’T SAY. [NoVa Caps]
- As the Caps play out the remaining schedule, they may be tempted to bring up some of the kids from Hershey - but they should leave Connor McMichael be. [S&S]
- Get an update on Caps’ prospect Henrik Rybinski. [THW]
- Happy 72nd birthday to Hartland Monahan, happy 66th to Eddy Godin, and happy 29th to our boy Tom Wilson!!
- Finally... stay tuned later today for an update on our lovely Rink and where it’s going next!
