Tuesday Caps Clips: Coaching Questions

Your savory breakfast links:
- With Peter Laviolette in the final year of his contract, might the Caps look elsewhere for their next coach? (Would like to see more women on these coaching lists...but whatevs.) [ESPN, NoVa Caps]
- For now, though, Laviolette is still the team’s head coach - and he spoke to the media after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video]
- It was yet another practice marred by lingering and potentially new injuries. So...same old, same old. [NoVa Caps]
- What do the Caps need to do over the final eight games of the season? [S&S]
- It’s not unusual for AHL rookies to hit a wall, and it looks like Hendrix Lapierre may be experiencing just that in his first full season in the AHL. [NoVa Caps]
- Maybe the Caps should call the kid up. [S&S]
- Could the Caps maybe target the elder vR brother to join the younger one in DC? [THW]
- Taking a look at the surprisingly few times the Caps have missed the playoffs since the first time they made the postseason back in 1983. [NoVa Caps]
- Rankings of power plus a player from each team who could win an individual award. [The Score]
- Finally, happy 51st birthday to Jan Benda, and happy 65th to Loooooouuuuu Franceschetti!
