Monday Caps Clips: 822

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: relive the magic of 822 in Pittsburgh, looking at the blueline since Carlson’s return from injury and more.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

  • A few leftovers from the Washington Capitals’ loss on Saturday night from WHN, RMNB, and S+S.
  • John Carlson has been back for two games—take a closer look at which blueline pairings have worked since his return. [NoVa Caps]
  • The latest trade rumors swirling around the Capitals have folks wondering whether or not the team will trade Evgeny Kuznetsov this summer. [TFP]
  • The Hershey Bears let a 3-1 lead slip away, losing 4-3 to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the shootout yesterday. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
  • Forward prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko scored his second goal in as many games on Sunday, recording a three-point playoff outing. [NoVa Caps]

Finally, start your week off right by reliving number 822:

