Monday Caps Clips: 822

- A few leftovers from the Washington Capitals’ loss on Saturday night from WHN, RMNB, and S+S.
- John Carlson has been back for two games—take a closer look at which blueline pairings have worked since his return. [NoVa Caps]
- The latest trade rumors swirling around the Capitals have folks wondering whether or not the team will trade Evgeny Kuznetsov this summer. [TFP]
- The Hershey Bears let a 3-1 lead slip away, losing 4-3 to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the shootout yesterday. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
- Forward prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko scored his second goal in as many games on Sunday, recording a three-point playoff outing. [NoVa Caps]
Finally, start your week off right by reliving number 822:
42! pic.twitter.com/CXqm1wM8In— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 26, 2023
