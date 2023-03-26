 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Caps Clips: At Least Ovi Scored...

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Malkin’s late goal is yet another Penguins dagger as the Caps fall in Pittsburgh, Sheary has thrived away from Pittsburgh (duh) and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Looking back on a storied rivalry between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby that goes back almost 20 years. [S&S]
  • Conor Sheary returned to his first NHL home this weekend, but is obviously much happier and has performed better since arriving in DC. [TribLive]
  • Predicting how the Caps will fare by the end of this season. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 57th birthday to Robin Bawa!

Loading comments...