Sunday Caps Clips: At Least Ovi Scored...

- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), Penguins, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, TribLive, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Pensburgh.
- Alright, fine, this was a very nice gesture. Screw you, Penguins.
Appreciate the #Gr802 love, @penguins pic.twitter.com/cmnGKQmPQq— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 26, 2023
- Looking back on a storied rivalry between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby that goes back almost 20 years. [S&S]
- Conor Sheary returned to his first NHL home this weekend, but is obviously much happier and has performed better since arriving in DC. [TribLive]
- Predicting how the Caps will fare by the end of this season. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Robin Bawa!
