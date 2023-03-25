Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Penguins Game Day

- Previews of tonight’s throwdown with the Pens from Vogs, AP, FLM, and NBCSW, and swing on by our pals over at Pensburgh for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Aliaksei Protas is still trying to find his place in the Caps’ lineup, but he remains focused on improving and solidifying that role in the future. [NBCSW]
- What do the Caps have in new blueliner Rasmus Sandin? [RMNB]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s win over the ‘Hawks. [S&S (and again), RMNB, THW]
- Peter Laviolette is one of two new members of the Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame, and was honored in a ceremony last night for his one year of coaching the Nailers. [The Intelligencer]
- Sounds like we’ll be seeing less Commanders’ news on the new, Monumental-owned NBC Sports Washington going forward... shucks darn. [WaPo]
- Nine games left. Here’s how they shake out. [S&S]
- Handing out some rankings of power, plus the biggest decision facing each of the teams this offseason. [ESPN]
- Finally, happy 68th birthday to Ted Bulley, happy 67th to Dwight Schofield, and happy 50th to Andrei Nikolishin!
